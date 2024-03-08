Local

Main Street Tavern gutted in early morning fire

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Main Street Tavern in Monongahela was gutted in an early morning fire.

Our crew at the scene could see charred brick at the back entrance of the tavern, located at 225 West Main Street.

Our crew also saw light smoke coming from the roof.

The fire chief said flames were shooting out of the back door when crews arrived. They had to ventilate the roof in three different areas.

Washington County 911 said no one was injured in the blaze.

The fire is under investigation.

