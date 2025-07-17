Tractor-trailer crash shuts down 2 major roadways in Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down two major roadways in Westmoreland County.

Route 119 and Route 66 over Interstate 70 in New Stanton are currently closed to traffic.

Interstate 70 is also reduced to a single lane of traffic in both directions at the interchange.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 119 and Route 66 over Interstate 70 are closed to traffic in New Stanton Westmoreland Co, due to a Tractor Trailer crash.

I-70/New Stanton Youngwood Rd is also reduced to a single-lane in both directions at the Rt 119/Rt 66 interchange. #WPXI #WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/OvkPCBDpyL — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 17, 2025

PennDOT is asking drivers to use caution in the area and expect delays if you need to go that way.

Right now, it’s unknown if anyone has been injured in the crash, but a medical helicopter was seen leaving the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as we get them.

