Make-A-Wish looking for local volunteers, offering virtual training

Make-A-Wish is looking for local volunteers to join its team of wish-granters.

Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia said it is looking for more people to help children with critical illnesses.

Volunteers can help children brainstorm ideas for their wish, organize fundraisers and help carry out wishes.

Anyone interested in volunteering must be at least 21 years of age and pass a criminal background check.

A virtual training session will be held via Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Make-A-Wish chapter has fulfilled more than 21,500 wishes for children aged over 2 and as old as 18.

Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out a brief interest form online.

