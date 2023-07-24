Man, 30, taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in Wilkins Township hotel pool

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 30-year-old man, who was possibly swimming with his young children, was found unresponsive in a pool at the Comfort Inn on Rodi Road, the Wilkins Township police chief confirmed to Channel 11.

The chief confirmed that first responders were working to save the man when they arrived, who was later taken to a nearby hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.

Officials said as of right now, it appears that there was no foul play.

No other information was immediately available.

