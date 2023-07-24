Woman in labor taken from Picklesburgh to hospital

PITTSBURGH — The growing Picklesburgh crowd kept first responders busy over the weekend.

On Facebook, the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said the festival set a one-day attendance record on Saturday.

Large crowds and hot temperatures kept EMS crews working with patients throughout the three-day event — including transporting someone who went into labor.

In total, Pittsburgh EMS said first responders treated 33 people during Picklesburgh for a variety of reasons, including heat exhaustion, falls and intoxication. The agency also reports one overdose.

