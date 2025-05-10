Man, 71, killed in early-morning crash on Route 22 in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A man is dead after an early morning crash in Murrysville.

According to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson, a man driving an SUV crashed into the back of a tri-axle dump truck near the intersection of US 22 and Mellon Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The coroner identified him as Thomas Edward Peer, 71, of Greensburg.

The coroner says the driver of the dump truck was not hurt. Murrysville police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group