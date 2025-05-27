Man, 71, killed when tractor-trailer rolls backwards into him at Beaver County packaging plant

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being run over by a tractor-trailer at a packaging plant in Beaver County.

A Beaver County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sherwin-Williams packaging plant on Cleveland Street in Rochester Township.

Beaver Valley Regional Police Chief Mike Priolo tells Channel 11 that a 71-year-old man was run over by the truck he was driving. The man didn’t apply the parking brake before getting out of the cab, and when he walked to the back of the trailer, it started rolling backwards.

Priolo says the man was caught beneath the axles and died on scene. The incident was ruled an accident.

