Man accused of assaulting officers says new video shows different story

A Washington County man charged with assaulting police officers, paramedics and a corrections officer says surveillance and body camera video tell a different story.

Jacob Skirpan, of Hickory, is scheduled to go to trial next month. He faces charges stemming from his September 10, 2025, arrest following a crash and his subsequent time inside the Washington County Jail.

Skirpan recently shared surveillance video obtained through the criminal discovery process with 11 Investigates. He argues the footage shows he was the victim of excessive force and says he hopes a jury will see the same thing.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the argument he hopes to bring to trial.

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