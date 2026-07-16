Stolen car stopped on McKnight Road; 4 arrested after fleeing from vehicle, police say

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people are in custody after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle along McKnight Road, Ross Township police said.

Police said officers spotted the stolen car along McKnight when they initiated a traffic stop. All four people inside, including three juveniles, fled on foot from the car.

Ross and McCandless Police officers were able to locate and detain all four people.

The car was also recovered.

No one was injured.

Police said right now, they are deciding on potential criminal charges and who may be charged.

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