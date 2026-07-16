LIVE UPDATES: Code Purple Air Quality alert issued statewide for the first time

Wildfire smoke is creating unhealthy air quality, with conditions expected to get worse tonight and early Friday.

A Code Purple Air Quality Alert has been issued for Friday as conditions continue to deteriorate.

This is the first time a statewide Code Purple has been issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Air quality will improve this weekend as rain showers move in.

Click here to check the current air quality readings.

Click here to see the hours increases.

LIVE UPDATES LISTED BELOW

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a Code Maroon Air Quality Alert.

During a Code Maroon Air Quality Alert, everyone is encouraged to avoid outdoor activities.

Sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, people with asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis, older adults, children and teens, are encouraged to keep their activity levels low indoors.

The warning could carry into tomorrow, officials say.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

The City of Pittsburgh announced that city pools will close early because of the air quality conditions.

Channel 11 spoke with the Pittsburgh International Airport about the haze. A spokesperson said there are no impacts on their operation at this time.

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