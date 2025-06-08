Man accused of causing an explosion at Rivers Casino by lighting commercial-grade firework in toilet

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing several charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he lit a commercial firework at Rivers Casino, causing an explosion that hurt a casino employee.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson says the incident began when Jeremy Allen Hartman was taken into custody by casino security around 5:40 a.m. after reportedly being found trespassing in a closed restaurant, trying to steal bottles of alcohol worth up to $4,000.

While being escorted to a secure holding area, PSP says Hartmas asked to go to the bathroom and was allowed to use an employee restroom. That’s where he’s accused of lighting a commercial-grade firework and putting it in a toilet.

The subsequent explosion caused a minor injury to an employee who was also in the restroom. That employee was treated and released by medics at the casino.

When authorities later executed a search warrant on Hartman’s vehicle in the casino parking garage, PSP says they found additional commercial-grade fireworks.

The Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad and K-9 unit searched the vehicle and casino, confirming both were free of explosive devices.

Hartman is facing several charges, including arson, risking a catastrophe, theft and criminal mischief.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and PSP says there’s no immediate threat to the public. In a statement, a Rivers Casino spokesperson says they are cooperating fully with the authorities.

