Man accused of dealing drugs that caused overdose death in Western Pennsylvania sentenced to prison

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of distributing drugs that caused an overdose death in Western Pennsylvania has been sentenced to prison.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice said Eliot Gentry, 28, of Youngstown, Ohio, will spend 40 years in federal prison.

Investigators said he pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a person in Mercer County on Jan. 23, 2022.

Gentry also had prior convictions for violent drug trafficking crimes and for orchestrating a multi-state drug operation in 2021 and 2022. Police said that the operation brought large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl in Mercer and Lawrence counties.

Police said he was conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams of fluorofentanyl and five kilograms of cocaine. Investigators said he had juveniles working for him, and worked out of multiple traphouses.

Gentry was also accused of dealing drugs while he was in jail in 2022.

