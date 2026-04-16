Man accused of fighting with officers, trying to grab gun in Allegheny County

LIBERTY, Pa. — Police officers in an Allegheny County borough struggled with a suspect while trying to arrest him this week.

The Allegheny County Police Department filed charges on Thursday against Matthew Bertges, 28, following an incident on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of Liberty Way in Liberty. Detectives determined that a domestic dispute had occurred there and that Bertges had fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

Bertges reportedly crashed in the 80 block of Calhoun Road. Police found him on foot shortly afterward and tried to arrest him.

Police claim Bertges started fighting with an officer and tried to grab their gun. Another officer arrived, but the fight continued, with Bertges allegedly hitting an officer in the face with a handcuff around his fist.

Physical force and a Taser didn’t affect him, police say. Bertges was eventually taken into custody after more officers showed up.

Bertges was flown to an area hospital. Initial toxicology reports showed he had opiates, marijuana and alcohol in his system when the incident happened, police say.

Bertges is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, robbery, strangulation and criminal mischief, online court records show. He’s in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for April 28.

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