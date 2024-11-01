Man accused of hitting Pittsburgh police vehicle with dirt bike while trying to flee in Brookline

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police say he tried to get away from them on a dirt bike in Brookline.

Police received multiple complaints about uninsured illegal dirt bikes driving throughout Pittsburgh. Officers encountered three of them while stopped at a red light at the intersection of Whited Street and Saw Mill Run Boulevard. Court documents say the drivers were actively revving their engines.

The bikes went to the Sunoco on the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Brookline, where police approached them.

A criminal complaint said the riders tried to flee after officers turned their lights on. One of those riders lost control of the bike while trying to take off, causing it to hit a police vehicle.

Officers took Damon Morgan, 20, into custody and said he was the rider of that bike.

One officer suffered a minor cut while taking Morgan into custody and was treated by a medic at the scene.

The patrol vehicle sustained damage to the windshield and passenger side fender and mirror.

The dirt bike was towed from the scene.

