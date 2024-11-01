3 people taken to hospital after being bitten by dogs during trick-or-treat hours in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — Three people were taken to a local hospital after being bitten by dogs during trick-or-treating hours in Tarentum on Thursday, according to police.

Police posted a warning to residents and trick-or-treaters around 6:30 p.m. that a dog was loose in the vicinity of Seventh and Sixth avenues.

Several people were bitten and police confirmed to Channel 11 that three of them were taken to a local hospital.

Channel 11 has learned that two adult pit bulls were involved in the incident. One of them was put down by police and another was taken into custody by a humane officer.

