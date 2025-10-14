Man accused of hitting police vehicle with hammer, breaking into Westmoreland County Aldi

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A man is in custody after authorities say he hit a police vehicle with a hammer and broke into an Aldi in Westmoreland County.

According to information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Angel Ortega-Yanez, 32, triggered multiple alarms in North Huntingdon Township at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found him running from the Aldi store on Norwin Avenue.

Police said he hit one of their cruisers with a hammer and shattered the windshield. He was taken into custody.

A pry bar was found near the Aldi grocery store, which police believe Ortega-Yanez used to break the store’s front doors open.

Police said he took two boxes of cash that held nearly $800. That money has since been returned.

Investigators reported seeing Ortega-Yanez in the store on surveillance video.

He is being charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, theft, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, and evading arrest. He was denied bail because he did not have a known address.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group