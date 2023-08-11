Man accused of hitting state police car after doing burnouts on Fort Pitt Bridge surrenders

The man accused of hitting a state police car and almost striking a trooper after doing burnouts on the Fort Pitt Bridge is in police custody.

Only Channel 11 was there when Jason Stotlemeyer surrendered to Allegheny County deputies Friday morning.

Stotlemeyer is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with striking a trooper’s vehicle on July 21 on the Fort Pitt Bridge when they were responding to a report of 50 vehicles doing burnouts and drag racing on the bridge.

Graham Liberal, a Florida man who was visiting the Pittsburgh area and allegedly planned the meets for social media content, is facing a number of charges related to the incident.

Stotlemeyer has been processed into the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

