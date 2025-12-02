Man accused of leading police on chase in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — 25-Year-old Leonard Hayden Jr. is behind bars after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase.

Hayden’s neighbor, Hannah Simmers, said she saw the entire dispute: “The cops came flying by. There was like 10 cops, and it scared the crap out of my nieces and nephews and my children.”

According to police paperwork, New Kensington police responded to a domestic dispute involving 25-year-old Leonard Hayden Jr.

When officers arrived, they say Hayden drove his vehicle towards police cars and veered away a few feet before hitting them.

Police then began to chase Hayden as he drove through yards and streets at around 70 miles per hour. He eventually got out of the car and ran off into the woods.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. Like in person anyways…I see it on the news. You never see it in person,” said Simmers.

A police K-9 found Hayden hiding in a culvert in the woods. According to police, he smelled of alcohol and marijuana.

Hayden is now charged with resisting arrest, fleeing, and aggravated assault by vehicle.

He’s being held in the Westmoreland County jail without bond.

