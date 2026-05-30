Professional basketball player from Pittsburgh arrested for owing more than $100K in child support

PITTSBURGH — A former standout high school basketball player in Pittsburgh and current professional athlete was arrested for owing over $100,000 in child support.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of DeAndre Kane, 36, on Saturday. Law enforcement officials say Kane, who led Schenley High School to a City League basketball championship in 2008, has been a fugitive since 2023, when he failed to appear in Family Court for a hearing concerning missed child support payments.

Since 2014, Kane has been playing basketball for various professional teams overseas. This week, sheriff’s office detectives and other law enforcement agencies learned Kane would be returning to Pittsburgh from Iceland on Friday.

When Kane disembarked his flight on Friday at the Pittsburgh International Airport, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and Allegheny County Police Department took him into custody.

Kane was taken to the Allegheny Jail to await a hearing in Family Court.

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