Man arrested after domestic robbery turns into SWAT situation, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after a SWAT response in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood on Friday night.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says SWAT, EMS tactical medics and negotiators were called to Hatteras Street around 10:35 p.m. for a man barricaded in a home after a domestic robbery.

That man eventually surrendered to police. He was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and a probation violation. The spokesperson says he’ll face new charges for the robbery.

The female victim was taken to a hospital for abrasions she suffered during the incident.

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