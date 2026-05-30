Local

Man arrested after domestic robbery turns into SWAT situation, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Man arrested after domestic robbery turns into SWAT situation, police say
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after a SWAT response in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood on Friday night.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says SWAT, EMS tactical medics and negotiators were called to Hatteras Street around 10:35 p.m. for a man barricaded in a home after a domestic robbery.

That man eventually surrendered to police. He was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and a probation violation. The spokesperson says he’ll face new charges for the robbery.

The female victim was taken to a hospital for abrasions she suffered during the incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read