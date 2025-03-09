Man accused of shooting, killing man, injuring another after altercation in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of shooting and killing one man and injuring another in Homewood.

Officers were called to Mount Vernon Street in Homewood North at 11:36 p.m. on Friday for a shooting. They found one man dead and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man killed, another man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

According to a criminal complaint, Preslin Turner, 36, called 911 from the location where the victims were found and said he had been assaulted and admitted to shooting both victims.

A witness at the scene, a parent of the victims, told investigators they live with their three children in the building in a shared room on the first floor. Preslin Turner lives on the third floor and his father lives on the second floor. All of the residents share a kitchen on the first floor.

The parent told police Turner confronted them in the kitchen and demanded to know who had been in his room. The parent told him no one had been in his room. The discussion escalated into a heated argument and one of the victims came out of their room and demanded for Turner to get out of his parent’s face. The situation escalated and the second victim got involved too.

Turner’s father and the parent of the victims tried to separate the group of men to prevent a fight but one broke out.

The parent said Turner said he was going to kill all of them and went upstairs to get a gun. He came back downstairs, cocked the gun at the bottom of the stairs and shot the first victim in the back twice. He then shot the second victim who fell to the ground. Turner then walked up to him and shot him again while he was face down on the floor.

During an interview with police, Turner told a different story. He said he noticed something missing from his room and went downstairs to confront the victims about it and tucked his gun under his beltline. He told police he had words with the victims and said they “jumped” him. He said he broke free from a chokehold and the fight stopped, which is when he pulled his gun. He admitted to police that he shot the men and said he knew he killed one of them because of “how he looked on the ground.”

Detectives searched the house and found multiple shell casings, a live round, a fired bullet, suspected crack cocaine and marijuana.

Turner faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and attempted homicide.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group