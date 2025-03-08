Man killed, another man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the city’s Homewood North neighborhood.

Public safety officials say a man was killed and another taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a home on Mount Vernon Street between North Homewood Avenue and Sterrett Street.

Officials say two people were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This developing story will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

