Man accused of stealing 6 guns, 9 credit cards from Westmoreland County home

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of posing as a tree trimmer, then stealing guns and credit cards from a local home.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office alleges the incident happened last fall. They say Bobby Bryer, 33, of Greensburg, went to a Hempfield Township home in October to solicit business for a tree trimming service, but his offer was declined. He reportedly then later broke into the house and stole a passport, six guns and nine credit cards while the homeowner was at work.

Bryer then reportedly spent $1,900 on the stolen credit cards at various retail stores over two days. Police say the victim learned his home was burglarized after his credit card company notified him of the charges.

A neighbor told investigators that he saw a man walking around the victim’s home and leaving with a sack over his shoulder on the night of the alleged burglary.

Police say surveillance video from the retail stores where the credit cards were used helped them identify Bryer as the suspect.

Bryer now faces several charges, including theft, burglary, criminal trespass and access device fraud. He was already in jail for unrelated pending cases when new charges were filed.

A woman seen with Bryer on surveillance videos is also facing charges of access device fraud, corrupt organizations and receiving stolen property.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group