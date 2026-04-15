Man accused of stealing from estate owned by mother with dementia

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A local man is accused of forging documents to benefit from an estate owned by his mother with dementia.

Charges were filed against William Suhoski, 60, of McKees Rocks on Tuesday, Allgeheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala’s Office said on Wednesday.

According to police, Suhoski was one of three intended heirs of deeds that included property in Crawford County and property on Saint Leo Street in Pittsburgh that were signed in 2015.

A spouse of one of the three intended heirs noticed that her husband never got any money from those deeds or sales of property.

Investigators learned of a renunciation form that was reportedly signed in April, 2021. Police said Suhoski was given the right to administer the deeds that were originally signed by his now deceased father and his mother, who is currently suffering from dementia.

Police and the spouse were suspicious because the renunciation showed that it was signed by Suhoski’s mother after she had dementia and they were concerned that she may not have known what the form meant.

An investigator for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office contacted the woman, who notarized the form. When police spoke with that woman on March 13, she told them that she worked for Universal Steel Buildings in McKees Rocks. She said that Suhoski was the controller for Universal Steel Buildings during April 2021, the time when the renunciation form was allegedly notarized. This woman also told the police that she did not notarize any of the forms Suhoski used to take control of the estate and said her notary journal showed the same.

Police said the woman said Suhoski must have taken her notary stamp without her knowledge and forged her signature.

Police said two of the estate properties were later sold for $76,000 and the money appears to have gone to Suhoski. Investigators said Suhoski filed fraudulent paperwork with the Allegheny Department of Court Records to make this happen.

Suhoski was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and forgery.

He was released on nonmonetary bond and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

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