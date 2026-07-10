Man accused of threatening person with gun outside a Uni-Mart in custody

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A local police department said a man who threatened another person with a gun in broad daylight is in custody.

According to information shared by the City of Washington Police Department on Thursday, the incident began at 3:59 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say that’s when police got a report saying a man was pointing a gun at someone and threatening to kill them near the Uni-Mart on the 500 block of North Main Street. Police said the man making threats even pursued the victim from the area.

Officers identified Brett Carroll as a suspect by using witness statements and surveillance footage in their investigation.

At 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the victim called police from the 300 block of Burton Avenue to tell them that Carroll was back in the area. When police arrived, he was gone.

Police said Carroll turned himself in on a probation bench warrant Friday morning.

The department has filed new charges connected with the reported threats made on the days before Carroll’s surrender.

Carroll now faces a list of charges that include aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, stalking, harassment, persons not to possess firearms and firearms not to be carried without a license.

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