Westmoreland County warden is on administrative leave

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County’s warden is on administrative leave.

A commissioner on the prison board, Douglas Chew, tells Channel 11 that the board approved a request for administrative leave for Warden Steven Pelesky at a meeting on Thursday.

Chew gave no further information regarding the administrative leave request, only calling it a “personnel matter.”

At this time, Chew says the board is not searching for a new warden. The prison is still operating as normal.

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