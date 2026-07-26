Wanted person barricaded in Washington home leads to SWAT situation

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A person barricading themselves inside a City of Washington home led to a large police presence on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the City of Washington Police Department says officers were trying to take someone with an active arrest warrant into custody on E Walnut Street when that person barricaded themself inside a home.

This prompted multiple law enforcement agencies, including a SWAT team, to respond to the area.

The spokesperson says the suspect has since been taken into custody without further incident and there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

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