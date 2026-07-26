Shooting under investigation in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — There’s a large police presence in Clairton due to a shooting investigation.

The Clairton Volunteer Fire Department is asking the public to avoid Miller Street near the Village Inn because of “heavy police activity.”

Our crew on scene sees personal belongings and evidence markers outside of the bar.

An Allegheny County Police Department spokesperson tells Channel 11 that the department’s detectives were requested for a shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price is on scene and is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group