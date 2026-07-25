1 dead after overnight shooting in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a deadly shooting in Stowe Township early Saturday.
Police say 911 was notified of a shooting in Derby Alley, behind the 800 block of Broadway Avenue, just after 3 a.m.
First responders arrived to find a male who appeared to have been shot multiple times.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminary information shows another male fled from the scene shortly after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
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