1 dead after overnight shooting in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a deadly shooting in Stowe Township early Saturday.

Police say 911 was notified of a shooting in Derby Alley, behind the 800 block of Broadway Avenue, just after 3 a.m.

First responders arrived to find a male who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information shows another male fled from the scene shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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