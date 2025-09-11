Man accused of trying to kill 2 dogs with hammer in Washington County; 1 dog survives the attack

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A North Strabane Township man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he tried to kill two of his dogs with a hammer and throw them away in the trash.

According to the criminal complaint, Daniel McCullough admitted to striking the dogs, Rawhide and Tiny, in their heads with a ball-peen hammer, on the front porch of his Angel Estates home. He said he placed them in a box and discarded the box in a trash can because he believed they were dead.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida met one of the dogs that escaped. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for an update on the animal’s condition and for why police say McCullough tried to hurt the dogs in the first place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

