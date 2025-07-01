Man accused of trying to lure group of children into Wilkinsburg home

WILKINSBURG — A man is facing several charges after police say he tried to lure children into a Wilkinsburg home.

According to a criminal complaint, police were contacted on Sunday evening about a man reportedly trying to lure a group of five kids in the area of Ewing and Center Streets.

Officers spoke with the mother and kids, who said the man offered them money to come inside a residence, then chased them and said he was a police officer when they got on their bikes to leave, trying to order them to stop.

The mother led police to a Center Street home, where she said the man was.

Police then spoke with the man, identified as Everantonio Cerrato-Orllana, who the complaint says became hostile when asked questions about the kids.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle, four of which are classified as felonies, and one count of impersonating a public servant.

Cerrato-Orllana is being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bond, with a judge determining he poses a “substantial risk” to public safety.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group