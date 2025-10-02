Man arrested after armed robbery at Pittsburgh business

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after an armed robbery at a business in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night.

Officers were called to Go Go’s Market in the 5000 block of Second Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 36-year-old James Tinsley, walking less than one mile away from the business in the 300 block of Renova Street. Police said he then ran before being tased and taken into custody.

Police said they recovered a gun and around $200. According to a criminal complaint, Tinsley also threw another gun during the foot pursuit.

Officers then brought the store clerk, who was robbed, to identify Tinsley, according to police. He told officers it was him and that he “recognized the shoes.”

According to the criminal complaint, police were already in the area at the time the armed robbery happened and were in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for Tinsley related to a string of robberies.

Tinsley was transported to a hospital to be checked out before being taken in for questioning at Pittsburgh Police Headquarters.

He’s facing several charges, including robbery, possessing instruments of crime, carrying a firearm without a license and theft by unlawful taking.

