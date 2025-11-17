Man arrested after police say he fired shots at woman’s vehicle during road rage incident

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — It was around noon on Friday when a road rage incident happened on William Penn Highway. A woman had her car shot at while she was driving and tonight the man accused of firing four rounds at her is behind bars.

Channel 11 obtained video of Brandon Beck being arrested by Monroeville Police, less than a half an hour after he reportedly fired the shots into another driver’s car.

Everything took place around noon on Friday when police say surveillance cameras caught the start of a violent road rage situation on William Penn Highway close to the Sam’s Club.

Monroeville officers say the 28-year-old, who has an Oakmont address, was driving his truck near the Monroeville Mall entrance when another driver switched lanes from the left to the right.

Police say after she switched lanes, she immediately heard beeping and that Beck came up right behind her.

According to the criminal complaint, Beck allegedly drove over the median on the left side of the woman, reportedly driving into oncoming traffic and then into the center lane.

She told police she heard loud noises next to her, but had no idea they were gunshots until she saw her rear passenger driver’s side window shattered. She called 911 to report the road rage incident and police caught up with Beck at the intersection of Center Road and Old William Penn Highway.

“I thought it was just a regular traffic stop i thought he actually went through a stop sign or something. We didn’t know what was going on,” a witness said.

Witnesses who don’t want to be identified say they watched it all unfold outside the Speedway gas station.

She continued, “Never seen anything like this. I just saw a bunch of cop cars pull up and I was watching and they pulled their guns. They all had their guns pulled. And one cop blocked the intersection; he went through the rocks over there with his gun pulled.”

You can see the tense moments in this video where Beck gets out of the truck and is taken into police custody after 12:30 p.m. on Friday on video obtained by Channel 11.

“Told him put his hands out the car and he did and he opened the car door and got out and they said lift up your shirt and he lifted up his shirt and they arrested him,” the witness said.

Beck was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he faces several charges. Police say they found 3 bullet holes on the driver’s side of the victim’s car and one on the rear passenger’s side. She was not injured.

