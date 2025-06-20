Man arrested after SWAT situation in Wilmerding

WILMERDING, Pa. — A man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Wilmering on Thursday.

Allegheny County Police said SWAT units were called to the 500 block of Glenn Street at 4:50 p.m. after reports of a domestic situation.

Police said the man was barricaded inside a house there with a gun.

He was taken into custody after trying to run from the house, police said.

That arrest was made at around 6:40 p.m.

