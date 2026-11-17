WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man was arrested and charged with attempted homicide in connection with a shooting that left a man injured in the City of Washington.

Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the City of Washington Police Department said Arthur Mull III, 18, was taken into custody.

Mull is the suspect in a shooting that happened on Hall Avenue. Police were called to that location at around 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire. A short time later, a 20-year-old man called them saying he had been shot.

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A man with multiple gunshot wounds flagged officers down at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and West Beau Street. He was taken to UPMC Washington, but because of the extent of his injuries, he was later transferred to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for further treatment.

Mull faces attempted homicide, kidnapping, intimidation of a witness, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault attempting to cause serious bodily injury, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful restraint, prohibited offensive weapons, persons not to possess firearms, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

Channel 11 is working to obtain Mull’s criminal complaint to learn more about what led up to those charges and his arrest.

Magisterial District Judge Kelly Stewart denied Mull bond. According to court paperwork, he is listed as “an immediate and present danger to the victim and witness.”

“The department thanks the responding officers, Washington County Adult Probation, assisting agencies, and community members who provided information and footage,” the City of Washington Police Department spokesperson said.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with surveillance footage related to the incident to contact Detective Brady Stallings at 724-223-4225.

Mull is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.

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