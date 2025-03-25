Man arrested in domestic incident where he took woman’s vehicle with their baby inside, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after a domestic incident in East Allegheny where he’s accused of taking the mother of his 5-month-old child’s vehicle, with the baby inside.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say police were called to a gas station parking lot in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

A woman told arriving officers that she had been in an altercation with the father of her child. She said they arrived separately, but he got in her vehicle, with their 5-month-old child inside, and left.

Police tracked the man to a home in Duquesne, where he was arrested. He has not yet been identified and officials have not said the charges he faces. He’s being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

The child was found with no injuries and has been reunited with their mom.

