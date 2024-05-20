Local

Tepper and Zumoff plan to take Spork Island Trading Co. elsewhere

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI Pittsburgh SKyline WPXI - Pittsburgh skyline

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

After getting rejected for an ambitious redesign and then facing too many delays for a more basic renovation, Andy Tepper and partner Steve Zumoff are ready to take their plans for a new Spork Island Trading Co. away from the South Side and outside the city.

In the wake of Zumoff revealing plans to close Spork Pit Barbecue at 24th and East Carson in a community Zoom meeting on Thursday evening, Tepper followed up detailing his frustration with the neighborhood and the City of Pittsburgh over the rejection and delays for their restaurant plans in a former gas station property.

It’s all enough for Tepper to look elsewhere.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth over $469K sold at Beaver County convenience store
  • Crews called to chemical fire at Consol Energy plant in Washington County
  • Woman was drunk, speeding in fatal Churchill crash, police say
  • VIDEO: Same-sex marriage legalization marks 10 years in PA, local lawmaker works to remove threats
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read