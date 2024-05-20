Tepper and Zumoff plan to take Spork Island Trading Co. elsewhere

After getting rejected for an ambitious redesign and then facing too many delays for a more basic renovation, Andy Tepper and partner Steve Zumoff are ready to take their plans for a new Spork Island Trading Co. away from the South Side and outside the city.

In the wake of Zumoff revealing plans to close Spork Pit Barbecue at 24th and East Carson in a community Zoom meeting on Thursday evening, Tepper followed up detailing his frustration with the neighborhood and the City of Pittsburgh over the rejection and delays for their restaurant plans in a former gas station property.

It’s all enough for Tepper to look elsewhere.

