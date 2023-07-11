Man arrested in sting operation, accused of trying to have sex with teen girl

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man living in the United States illegally is facing charges for allegedly trying to have sex with an underage girl.

Cranberry Township police and FBI special agents arrested him in a sting operation on Sunday.

Julio Torres Arriaga, 28, is behind bars, accused of trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

“I’m glad that there are sting operations out there that catch creepy guys,” said Melanie Bell, who spoke to Channel 11 in Cranberry Township.

According to court filings, Torres Arriaga was living in McKees Rocks.

Sources tell Channel 11 he took an Uber to an apartment where he thought he was meeting the young girl for sex and police arrested him as he arrived Sunday.

“I’m just happy that they got caught and they can’t do it anymore,” said Amelia Irvin, who spoke to Channel 11 in Cranberry.

Police say the arrest comes after almost two weeks of Torres Arriaga unknowingly communicating online with FBI agents posing as a teen girl, between June 26 and July 9.

According to arresting documents, Torres Arriaga, “Sent videos … of him engaging in sexual acts with another female, and he suggested they engage in the same sexual activity.”

“It’s really sad to hear that something like that would happen in this community. I don’t see that happening in Cranberry Township,” said Bell.

Parents in the area were disgusted to learn about Torres Arriaga’s alleged activity, but grateful police were able to step in.

“I have three kids. That’s crazy, especially, we live in a very nice neighborhood, area, I mean you just have to watch, these things can happen anywhere, but that baffles me. It’s so sad to hear that this happening to young kids. You have to be careful,” said Cranberry resident Natalie Arias.

Torres Arriaga is being held at the Butler County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail.

