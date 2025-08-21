Man carjacked at gunpoint while stopped at Scott Township traffic light, police say

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County police department is asking for help from the public in an armed carjacking investigation.

The Scott Township Police Department says the incident happened before 1:20 p.m. Thursday near the Greentree Shopping Center on Greentree Road.

Their investigation so far reveals that a driver was ordered out of his vehicle at gunpoint while at a traffic light. The suspects then took that vehicle, a silver Jaguar sedan with New York registration LTF1280.

Investigators say at least four Black men were involved in the carjacking, all of whom were wearing face coverings. A white and black Dodge Durango was also used by the suspects.

Anyone with information on the carjacking or who recognizes the suspects are asked to contact the following investigators:

Detective Arlet at (412) 276-7725 ext. 242

Detective Samangy at (412) 276-7725 ext. 284

The public is advised to call 911 immediately if they see the vehicles or individuals involved in this incident, but not to approach them.

