Man charged after assault in Strip District nightclub seriously injures another man, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after an aggravated assault in Pittsburgh that seriously injured another man.

Pittsburgh police say the assault happened on Aug. 31 inside a nightclub in the 1900 block of Smallman Street, which is in the city’s Strip District neighborhood.

The victim of the assault was reportedly punched in the head and taken to a hospital in critical condition. His condition has since stabilized, police say.

On Saturday, police arrested Sebastian Rodriguez, 25, of Pittsburgh, in connection with the assault. He was interviewed and afterward charged with aggravated assault.

Court records show Rodriguez is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and has been denied bail.

