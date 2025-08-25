Man charged after attempting to record someone using Hobby Lobby restroom, police say

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township police are investigating disturbing allegations of a crime, they say, was committed inside of Hobby Lobby. Investigators believe a man attempted to take pictures or video of someone using the bathroom.

Griffin Swartzlander, 29, is accused of using his phone to try to record another man using a urinal inside the store’s men’s room.

The incident reportedly happened at Hobby Lobby’s Cranberry Mall location earlier this summer in July. A witness told police the man held his phone underneath the stall in the bathroom while his brother was in the adjacent urinal. The witness then saw Swartzlander walk out of the bathroom and establishment at a very fast pace. The man walking out was reportedly wearing khaki shorts and Birkenstock shoes, the same clothes as the male in the stall.

Shoppers outside the busy store were appalled to hear what police say happened.

“It’s sad. It’s disappointing that it has to be that way anymore, but every time you turn around, something weird is happening,” said Roberta Weiss, a frequent shopper at Hobby Lobby. “There’s just too many sick people out there.”

Others said they believe that things like this are more prevalent, since technology is now everywhere.

“Cell phones, to me, are one of the worst things invented,” said Liza, a shopper. “It’s just hard to keep up with all of this advanced technology.”

Cranberry Township police believe this to be an isolated incident. Swartzlander faces several misdemeanor charges, including invasion of privacy and criminal attempt. He is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on September 19.

