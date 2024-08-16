Man charged after crashing into disabled vehicle, injuring 2 Pittsburgh officers, police say

PITTSBURGH — A Murrysville man is facing charges after Pittsburgh police said he crashed into a disabled vehicle, injuring two officers who were on the scene.

It was Wednesday night when the two officers responded to the intersection of Crane Ave and Carnahan Road for a hit-and-run accident that disabled a car.

Court papers said as they were waiting for a tow, a car on Crane Avenue turned on Carnahan Road at an “alarming rate of speed” before smashing into the disabled vehicle, which struck both officers.

A neighbor told Channel 11 he heard the impact, that it was loud and an officer was screaming. He then saw the officer limping.

The driver was identified as Matthew Hershel, who police say is a licensed medical professional, and appeared unfazed about what happened.

Court paperwork said that Hershel never asked if the officers were OK and never made an attempt to render aid to the officers.

Police conducted field sobriety tests and took blood samples and learned Hershel took meds for ADHD, depression and anxiety, according to the complaint.

He faces numerous charges including aggravated assault with a vehicle and driving under the influence of controlled substances.

Court papers say the officers will undergo further testing for their injuries.

Hershel was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 3 for his preliminary hearing.

