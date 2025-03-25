Man charged in Brookline shooting turns himself in

PITTSBURGH — A man is now charged in a broad daylight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.

Public safety officials say Amirre Brown, 20 is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license. He turned himself in on Monday.

Brown is accused of shooting a man twice in the stomach in the 800 block of Brookline Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. on March 17. According to a criminal complaint, several witnesses saw the victim arguing with two men, and one witness said he “took a swing” at one of the men before he was shot.

Court documents also state wrappers that police believe were dropped as the suspects ran led investigators to Brown because his fingerprints were on them.

After identifying the prints, investigators contacted Brown’s parole officer. When he was shown surveillance photos from near the scene, he said Brown was the man captured in the image.

Brown is being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bond.

