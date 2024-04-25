Man charged in shooting death of his wife in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — A man is facing charges in the shooting death of his wife in Morgantown.

Rick Cordes, 49, is charged with first degree murder for the death of his wife, Jennifer Hribar, 39.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to Falling Water Lane for a shooting on April 19 at around 8:30 p.m.

First responders found Hribar with an apparent fatal gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group