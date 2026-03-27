Man charged with having handgun in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport

Allegheny County Police charged an Ohio man after Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a handgun in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Franklin Landis, 47, of Poland, Ohio, faces one misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm without a license.

The incident occurred at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday at the airport’s main security checkpoint. After TSA officers alerted authorities to the weapon, county police identified Landis and determined he did not possess a valid concealed carry permit.

Transportation Security Administration officers first spotted the handgun inside the passenger’s carry-on bag during routine screening at the main checkpoint. Following the discovery and the subsequent arrest by county police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was also notified of the incident.

In addition to criminal charges, the TSA can impose significant federal civil penalties on passengers who bring firearms to airport security checkpoints. These fines can reach up to $10,000 for a single violation. Repeat offenders face increased fines of up to $13,910.

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