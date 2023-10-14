Man, child killed in late night crash with semi-truck in Winfield Township

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and a child were killed in a late night crash in Winfield Township Friday.

According to Pennsylvania state police in Butler County, a Jeep Wrangler was driving north on Winfield Road and was approaching a sharp right curve at the same time as a semi-truck was approaching the same curve in the opposite direction.

State police said the Jeep was driving too fast and went into the southbound lane, hitting the semi-truck head on.

The Jeep came to a rest upside down in the road.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as David Faulx, 65, from Cabot, and a 12-year-old boy from Saxonburg were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi had minor injuries.

