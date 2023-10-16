Saxonburg community mourning loss of youth football player who died in crash in Winfield Township

SAXONBURG, Pa. — The Saxonburg community is mourning the loss of a youth football player who died in a crash in Winfield Township.

Zane Rupert, 12, and his grandfather David Faulx were killed after they hit a commercial truck Friday night.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man, child killed in late night crash with semi-truck in Winfield Township

Rupert’s football team, the Saxonburg Spartans, held a ceremony last night before their game to honor him.

The organization said he was a force on the field and said he had an impact on all those around him.

“Our sincerest condolences to Zane’s family, his teammates, and coaches,” the Spartans said on Facebook.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Rupert’s family. Click here to donate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group