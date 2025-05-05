Man convicted of killing Uber driver in Pittsburgh area to be sentenced Monday

PITTSBURGH — Calvin Crew, the man convicted of killing local mother and Uber driver Christina Spicuzza, will be sentenced on Monday.

Crew was found guilty in February of first-degree homicide, kidnapping, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, inflicting serious bodily injury, theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Spicuzza was a mom of four. She was reported missing after a night of driving for Uber, then days later, police found her body in the woods in Monroeville.

Police said Crew put a gun to her head, tried to rob her and ultimately killed her.

During the trial, the dash cam video was the center point of both sides.

We have a crew inside the courtroom. We’ll update the sentencing as soon as we learn.

