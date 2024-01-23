Man in critical condition after being attacked, hit with metal in Butler County; suspect in custody

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is fighting for his life after being allegedly attacked and hit over the head with a piece of metal.

The brutal beating took place last Wednesday in Butler County.

State Police arrested Thomas Clark, alleging he beat the victim over the head with a 25-inch piece of metal rebar at a home along Pheasant Drive in Connoquenessing Township.

A witness told investigators the victim was “On the ground unresponsive with a pool of blood coming from his head.”

According to the police report, Clark told other people in the house to take the victim to the hospital and say he was in a dirt bike accident.

A short time later, medics responded to Michael’s Restaurant and Motel on New Castle Road in Franklin Township, where the man was still unconscious in a car, according to police.

The man was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

State Police say he suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed.

About an hour later, Troopers say they found Clark’s car crashed into a tree in Center Township.

Inside the car, investigators found the same piece of metal rebar allegedly used in the attack.

Clark is being held at the Butler County Jail, unable to post $150,000 bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group