Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning.

First responders were called to Baum Boulevard and S. Graham Street for reports of a 40-year-old man struck by a vehicle at 11:35 a.m. This is on the border of Bloomfield and Friendship.

The early investigation shows the man may have stepped out from in between two vehicles, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition with head injuries.

The driver initially left the scene but later returned with someone else driving, the report said.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are interviewing the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

